Gratex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.53
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gratex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.02

1.87

3.46

1.98

yoy growth (%)

61.66

-46.03

74.16

64.37

Raw materials

-1.03

-0.5

-1.22

-0.54

As % of sales

34.33

27

35.46

27.21

Employee costs

-0.94

-0.61

-0.93

-0.53

As % of sales

31.21

33.08

27.02

26.75

Other costs

-0.76

-0.61

-0.92

-0.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.33

32.8

26.76

26.37

Operating profit

0.27

0.13

0.37

0.39

OPM

9.11

7.1

10.74

19.65

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.13

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Other income

0

0.03

0

0.01

Profit before tax

0.13

0.03

0.22

0.29

Taxes

-0.03

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

Tax rate

-28.36

-39.42

-27.6

-24.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.09

0.02

0.16

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.09

0.02

0.16

0.22

yoy growth (%)

333.35

-85.81

-27.84

17.01

NPM

3.27

1.22

4.65

11.23

