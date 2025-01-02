Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.02
1.87
3.46
1.98
yoy growth (%)
61.66
-46.03
74.16
64.37
Raw materials
-1.03
-0.5
-1.22
-0.54
As % of sales
34.33
27
35.46
27.21
Employee costs
-0.94
-0.61
-0.93
-0.53
As % of sales
31.21
33.08
27.02
26.75
Other costs
-0.76
-0.61
-0.92
-0.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.33
32.8
26.76
26.37
Operating profit
0.27
0.13
0.37
0.39
OPM
9.11
7.1
10.74
19.65
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.13
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Other income
0
0.03
0
0.01
Profit before tax
0.13
0.03
0.22
0.29
Taxes
-0.03
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
Tax rate
-28.36
-39.42
-27.6
-24.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.09
0.02
0.16
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.09
0.02
0.16
0.22
yoy growth (%)
333.35
-85.81
-27.84
17.01
NPM
3.27
1.22
4.65
11.23
