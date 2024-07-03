iifl-logo-icon 1
Gratex Industries Ltd Share Price

27.53
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.53
  • Day's High27.53
  • 52 Wk High28.35
  • Prev. Close27.53
  • Day's Low27.53
  • 52 Wk Low 16.49
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E114.71
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.59
  • EPS0.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gratex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

27.53

Prev. Close

27.53

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

27.53

Day's Low

27.53

52 Week's High

28.35

52 Week's Low

16.49

Book Value

11.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.34

P/E

114.71

EPS

0.24

Divi. Yield

0

Gratex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Gratex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gratex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.90%

Non-Promoter- 38.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gratex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.47

0.38

0.19

0.09

Net Worth

3.5

3.41

3.22

3.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3.02

1.87

3.46

1.98

yoy growth (%)

61.66

-46.03

74.16

64.37

Raw materials

-1.03

-0.5

-1.22

-0.54

As % of sales

34.33

27

35.46

27.21

Employee costs

-0.94

-0.61

-0.93

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.13

0.03

0.22

0.29

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.13

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.01

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

0.08

-0.18

0.01

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

61.66

-46.03

74.16

64.37

Op profit growth

107.5

-64.33

-4.8

35.17

EBIT growth

191.36

-77.66

-21.82

60.02

Net profit growth

333.35

-85.81

-27.84

17.01

No Record Found

Gratex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gratex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Baldevkrishan Sharma

Director & CFO

Mona Menon

Managing Director

Karan B Sharma

Independent Director

Prashant Sawant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Arora

Independent Director

Akanksha Bector

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gratex Industries Ltd

Summary

Gratex Industries Limited was incorporated in Maharashtra on February 23, 1984 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Gratex Decorative Industries Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on October 7, 1992 and had obtained Certificate of Change of Name on November 5, 1992. Again, the name of the Company was changed from Gratex Decorative Industries to Gratex Industries Limited on 9 March, 1993.GIL is a paper and paper products company. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Wall Papers, Profiles,Catalogues, Furniture and related products. It provides karigar training classes and contractor / sale staff training programs. The Company established from a small unit of 1000 square feet area which later on was established a large independent unit of 20000 square feet at Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. Against Companys installed capacity of 84,000 vinyl rolls and 1,80, 000 non-vinyl rolls p.a. it had manufactured 72,000 vinyl rolls and 36,000 non-vinyl in 1993-94. For lack of demand, the Company discontinued manufacture of non- vinyl rolls as such there is ideal capacity available which were to be utilized for production of vinyl rolls.
Company FAQs

What is the Gratex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Gratex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gratex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gratex Industries Ltd is ₹8.34 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gratex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gratex Industries Ltd is 114.71 and 2.37 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gratex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gratex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gratex Industries Ltd is ₹16.49 and ₹28.35 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gratex Industries Ltd?

Gratex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.11%, 3 Years at 34.01%, 1 Year at 42.35%, 6 Month at 22.30%, 3 Month at 43.01% and 1 Month at 19.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gratex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gratex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.09 %

