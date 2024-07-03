SectorPaper
Open₹27.53
Prev. Close₹27.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹27.53
Day's Low₹27.53
52 Week's High₹28.35
52 Week's Low₹16.49
Book Value₹11.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.34
P/E114.71
EPS0.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.47
0.38
0.19
0.09
Net Worth
3.5
3.41
3.22
3.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.02
1.87
3.46
1.98
yoy growth (%)
61.66
-46.03
74.16
64.37
Raw materials
-1.03
-0.5
-1.22
-0.54
As % of sales
34.33
27
35.46
27.21
Employee costs
-0.94
-0.61
-0.93
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.13
0.03
0.22
0.29
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.13
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.01
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
0.08
-0.18
0.01
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
61.66
-46.03
74.16
64.37
Op profit growth
107.5
-64.33
-4.8
35.17
EBIT growth
191.36
-77.66
-21.82
60.02
Net profit growth
333.35
-85.81
-27.84
17.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Baldevkrishan Sharma
Director & CFO
Mona Menon
Managing Director
Karan B Sharma
Independent Director
Prashant Sawant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Arora
Independent Director
Akanksha Bector
Reports by Gratex Industries Ltd
Summary
Gratex Industries Limited was incorporated in Maharashtra on February 23, 1984 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Gratex Decorative Industries Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on October 7, 1992 and had obtained Certificate of Change of Name on November 5, 1992. Again, the name of the Company was changed from Gratex Decorative Industries to Gratex Industries Limited on 9 March, 1993.GIL is a paper and paper products company. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Wall Papers, Profiles,Catalogues, Furniture and related products. It provides karigar training classes and contractor / sale staff training programs. The Company established from a small unit of 1000 square feet area which later on was established a large independent unit of 20000 square feet at Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. Against Companys installed capacity of 84,000 vinyl rolls and 1,80, 000 non-vinyl rolls p.a. it had manufactured 72,000 vinyl rolls and 36,000 non-vinyl in 1993-94. For lack of demand, the Company discontinued manufacture of non- vinyl rolls as such there is ideal capacity available which were to be utilized for production of vinyl rolls.
The Gratex Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gratex Industries Ltd is ₹8.34 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gratex Industries Ltd is 114.71 and 2.37 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gratex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gratex Industries Ltd is ₹16.49 and ₹28.35 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Gratex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.11%, 3 Years at 34.01%, 1 Year at 42.35%, 6 Month at 22.30%, 3 Month at 43.01% and 1 Month at 19.70%.
