Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 08th July, 2024. 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting, the Registered Office of the Company will be shifted from 109, Kakad Udyog Bhawan, L. J. Road, Mahim, Mumbai - 400016, Maharashtra, India, to Gratex House, A73, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC Kopar Khairne, Navi Mumbai - 400703, Maharashtra, India with effect from 19th August, 2024 Please find attached herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 40th Annual General Meeting of Gratex Industries Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)