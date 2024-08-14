iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gratex Industries Ltd AGM

24.86
(-4.93%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Gratex Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 08th July, 2024. 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 will be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. via Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Subject to approval of the Members of the Company at the ensuing 40th Annual General Meeting, the Registered Office of the Company will be shifted from 109, Kakad Udyog Bhawan, L. J. Road, Mahim, Mumbai - 400016, Maharashtra, India, to Gratex House, A73, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC Kopar Khairne, Navi Mumbai - 400703, Maharashtra, India with effect from 19th August, 2024 Please find attached herewith Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 40th Annual General Meeting of Gratex Industries Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Gratex Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gratex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.