Gratex Industries Ltd Summary

Gratex Industries Limited was incorporated in Maharashtra on February 23, 1984 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Gratex Decorative Industries Limited. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company on October 7, 1992 and had obtained Certificate of Change of Name on November 5, 1992. Again, the name of the Company was changed from Gratex Decorative Industries to Gratex Industries Limited on 9 March, 1993.GIL is a paper and paper products company. The Companys principal business is manufacturing and trading of Wall Papers, Profiles,Catalogues, Furniture and related products. It provides karigar training classes and contractor / sale staff training programs. The Company established from a small unit of 1000 square feet area which later on was established a large independent unit of 20000 square feet at Kopar Khairane, in Navi Mumbai. Against Companys installed capacity of 84,000 vinyl rolls and 1,80, 000 non-vinyl rolls p.a. it had manufactured 72,000 vinyl rolls and 36,000 non-vinyl in 1993-94. For lack of demand, the Company discontinued manufacture of non- vinyl rolls as such there is ideal capacity available which were to be utilized for production of vinyl rolls.