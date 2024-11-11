Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

GRATEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone basis for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GRATEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th August 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results on Standalone basis for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (Q1). Further in accordance with the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has already been closed from 01st July 2024 for trading in Companys Equity Shares for Directors Promoters Designated Employees and Connected Persons and the same will remain closed till 48 hours post the outcome of the Board Meeting i.e. till Sunday 11th August 2024. The trading window shall re-open on 12th August 2024. In continuation to our letter dated 02nd August, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. Friday, 09th August, 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which are enclosed, along with the Limited Review Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, 08th July, 2024. Appointment of M/s Harshal Doshi & Associates as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

GRATEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 109 Kakad Udyog Bhavan L. J. Road Mahim Mumbai - 400016 Maharashtra India inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Auditors Report. 2. To conduct any other business as may be decided by the Board. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024