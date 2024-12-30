Gravity (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.11
-0.37
-0.19
0.03
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.03
0.09
0.51
-0.71
Working capital
0.31
-0.22
0.98
-0.23
Other operating items
Operating
0.19
-0.66
1.15
-1.07
Capital expenditure
0.86
0
0
0.24
Free cash flow
1.06
-0.66
1.16
-0.83
Equity raised
4.27
4.85
3.19
3.54
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
3.1
3.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.34
4.18
7.46
5.8
