Gravity (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.59
(-4.08%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Gravity (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.11

-0.37

-0.19

0.03

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.03

0.09

0.51

-0.71

Working capital

0.31

-0.22

0.98

-0.23

Other operating items

Operating

0.19

-0.66

1.15

-1.07

Capital expenditure

0.86

0

0

0.24

Free cash flow

1.06

-0.66

1.16

-0.83

Equity raised

4.27

4.85

3.19

3.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

3.1

3.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.34

4.18

7.46

5.8

