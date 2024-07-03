SectorTextiles
Open₹6.53
Prev. Close₹6.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.59
Day's Low₹6.53
52 Week's High₹8.4
52 Week's Low₹3.73
Book Value₹2.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.93
1.23
2.22
2.14
Net Worth
4.07
10.23
11.22
11.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.75
2.36
16.91
21.39
yoy growth (%)
440.61
-86.04
-20.94
-10.75
Raw materials
-10.06
-1.89
-15.91
-20.05
As % of sales
78.85
80.11
94.09
93.75
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.53
-0.74
-0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.11
-0.37
-0.19
0.03
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.03
0.09
0.51
-0.71
Working capital
0.31
-0.22
0.98
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
440.61
-86.04
-20.94
-10.75
Op profit growth
-156.66
227.27
-168.32
-114.59
EBIT growth
-137.83
185.09
-262.15
319.29
Net profit growth
-128.72
-189.46
-146.77
1,740.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dakshaben R Thakkar
Chairman & Managing Director
Varun Thakkar
Addtnl Independent Director
Samir Ruparelia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gravity (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1987, Bombay based Gravity (India) Ltd is in the business of manufacturing of Synthetic fabrics and all kind of Shirting, Furnishing and Industrial Fabric from its plant at Village Khutali in Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT. The company diversified into IT sector through its Subsidary, Gravity Infotech Ltd, in which Gravity India holds 80% of the paid up share capital. The subsidary company was incorporated on May 15, 2000 and recieved Certificate of Commencement of Business on Feb 28, 2001.
Read More
The Gravity India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gravity India Ltd is ₹5.93 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Gravity India Ltd is 0 and 2.93 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gravity India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gravity India Ltd is ₹3.73 and ₹8.4 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Gravity India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.71%, 3 Years at -8.95%, 1 Year at 17.47%, 6 Month at 40.21%, 3 Month at 53.97% and 1 Month at -4.49%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.