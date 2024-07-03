iifl-logo-icon 1
Gravity (India) Ltd Share Price

6.59
(-4.08%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open6.53
  • Day's High6.59
  • 52 Wk High8.4
  • Prev. Close6.87
  • Day's Low6.53
  • 52 Wk Low 3.73
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.24
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gravity (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

6.53

Prev. Close

6.87

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.59

Day's Low

6.53

52 Week's High

8.4

52 Week's Low

3.73

Book Value

2.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gravity (India) Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gravity (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gravity (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.20%

Non-Promoter- 75.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gravity (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.93

1.23

2.22

2.14

Net Worth

4.07

10.23

11.22

11.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

12.75

2.36

16.91

21.39

yoy growth (%)

440.61

-86.04

-20.94

-10.75

Raw materials

-10.06

-1.89

-15.91

-20.05

As % of sales

78.85

80.11

94.09

93.75

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.53

-0.74

-0.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.11

-0.37

-0.19

0.03

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.03

0.09

0.51

-0.71

Working capital

0.31

-0.22

0.98

-0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

440.61

-86.04

-20.94

-10.75

Op profit growth

-156.66

227.27

-168.32

-114.59

EBIT growth

-137.83

185.09

-262.15

319.29

Net profit growth

-128.72

-189.46

-146.77

1,740.94

No Record Found

Gravity (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gravity (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Dakshaben R Thakkar

Chairman & Managing Director

Varun Thakkar

Addtnl Independent Director

Samir Ruparelia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gravity (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1987, Bombay based Gravity (India) Ltd is in the business of manufacturing of Synthetic fabrics and all kind of Shirting, Furnishing and Industrial Fabric from its plant at Village Khutali in Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT. The company diversified into IT sector through its Subsidary, Gravity Infotech Ltd, in which Gravity India holds 80% of the paid up share capital. The subsidary company was incorporated on May 15, 2000 and recieved Certificate of Commencement of Business on Feb 28, 2001.
Company FAQs

What is the Gravity India Ltd share price today?

The Gravity India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gravity India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gravity India Ltd is ₹5.93 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gravity India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gravity India Ltd is 0 and 2.93 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gravity India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gravity India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gravity India Ltd is ₹3.73 and ₹8.4 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gravity India Ltd?

Gravity India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.71%, 3 Years at -8.95%, 1 Year at 17.47%, 6 Month at 40.21%, 3 Month at 53.97% and 1 Month at -4.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gravity India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gravity India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.79 %

