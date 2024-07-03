iifl-logo-icon 1
Gravity (India) Ltd Company Summary

5.96
(-4.94%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:04:00 AM

Gravity (India) Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1987, Bombay based Gravity (India) Ltd is in the business of manufacturing of Synthetic fabrics and all kind of Shirting, Furnishing and Industrial Fabric from its plant at Village Khutali in Dadra & Nagar Haveli UT. The company diversified into IT sector through its Subsidary, Gravity Infotech Ltd, in which Gravity India holds 80% of the paid up share capital. The subsidary company was incorporated on May 15, 2000 and recieved Certificate of Commencement of Business on Feb 28, 2001.

