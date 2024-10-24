|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly result ended 30th September 2024 along with other Agenda Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at 1.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 Appointment of M/s R K Shah & Co as a Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Appointment of Ainesh Jethwa & Associates a Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To review and take note of the Compliances under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2) To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) along with limited review report thereon for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 3) To take note and review the Related Part transactions/ Transactions under Omnibus Approval of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 4) To consider and take note of the Internal Audit Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 5) To Consider and approve the proposal of Term Loan from Bank for working Capital requirement. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st February 2024 of Gravity (India) Limited Un Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
