Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly result ended 30th September 2024 along with other Agenda Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at 1.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 Appointment of M/s R K Shah & Co as a Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Appointment of Ainesh Jethwa & Associates a Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024