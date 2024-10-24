iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gravity (India) Ltd Board Meeting

5.39
(-4.94%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:34:00 AM

Gravity (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly result ended 30th September 2024 along with other Agenda Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at 1.00 P.M at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday 7th August 2024 outcome of the Board Meeting held on 7th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 Appointment of M/s R K Shah & Co as a Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 Appointment of Ainesh Jethwa & Associates a Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
GRAVITY (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To review and take note of the Compliances under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2) To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone) along with limited review report thereon for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 3) To take note and review the Related Part transactions/ Transactions under Omnibus Approval of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 4) To consider and take note of the Internal Audit Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 5) To Consider and approve the proposal of Term Loan from Bank for working Capital requirement. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 1st February 2024 of Gravity (India) Limited Un Audited Financial Statement for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

Gravity (India): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gravity (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.