Gravity (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.59
(-4.08%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

12.75

2.36

16.91

21.39

yoy growth (%)

440.61

-86.04

-20.94

-10.75

Raw materials

-10.06

-1.89

-15.91

-20.05

As % of sales

78.85

80.11

94.09

93.75

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.53

-0.74

-0.57

As % of sales

5.29

22.87

4.37

2.66

Other costs

-1.85

-0.22

-0.34

-0.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.56

9.37

2.05

2.96

Operating profit

0.16

-0.29

-0.08

0.13

OPM

1.29

-12.36

-0.52

0.6

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.15

-0.15

-0.15

Interest expense

0

-0.06

-0.08

-0.03

Other income

0.15

0.13

0.13

0.08

Profit before tax

0.11

-0.37

-0.19

0.03

Taxes

-0.03

0.09

0.51

-0.71

Tax rate

-27.18

-24.32

-268.19

-2,132.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

-0.28

0.32

-0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.08

-0.28

0.32

-0.68

yoy growth (%)

-128.72

-189.46

-146.77

1,740.94

NPM

0.64

-12.15

1.89

-3.2

