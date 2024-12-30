Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12.75
2.36
16.91
21.39
yoy growth (%)
440.61
-86.04
-20.94
-10.75
Raw materials
-10.06
-1.89
-15.91
-20.05
As % of sales
78.85
80.11
94.09
93.75
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.53
-0.74
-0.57
As % of sales
5.29
22.87
4.37
2.66
Other costs
-1.85
-0.22
-0.34
-0.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.56
9.37
2.05
2.96
Operating profit
0.16
-0.29
-0.08
0.13
OPM
1.29
-12.36
-0.52
0.6
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.15
-0.15
-0.15
Interest expense
0
-0.06
-0.08
-0.03
Other income
0.15
0.13
0.13
0.08
Profit before tax
0.11
-0.37
-0.19
0.03
Taxes
-0.03
0.09
0.51
-0.71
Tax rate
-27.18
-24.32
-268.19
-2,132.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
-0.28
0.32
-0.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.08
-0.28
0.32
-0.68
yoy growth (%)
-128.72
-189.46
-146.77
1,740.94
NPM
0.64
-12.15
1.89
-3.2
