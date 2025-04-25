The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Groww Nifty 500 Momentum 50 ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Groww Nifty 500 Momentum 50 ETF is ₹10 and ₹10.3 as of 25 Apr ‘25