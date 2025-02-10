The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF is ₹35.9 and ₹39.7 as of 10 Feb ‘25