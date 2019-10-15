iifl-logo-icon 1
GRUH Finance Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

317.7
(3.64%)
Oct 15, 2019|03:59:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

146.74

73.14

72.91

72.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,744.7

1,482.1

1,040.3

762.56

Net Worth

1,891.44

1,555.24

1,113.21

835.3

Minority Interest

Debt

16,507.15

13,968.94

12,055.49

10,258.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

155.04

86.6

Total Liabilities

18,398.59

15,524.18

13,323.74

11,180.63

Fixed Assets

15.14

15.42

13.7

14.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

148.27

157.94

158.09

142.92

Deferred Tax Asset Net

37.61

45.66

32.05

28.05

Networking Capital

-228.83

-223.26

649.81

440.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

38.55

37.73

944.06

730.23

Sundry Creditors

-2.83

-2.87

-2.19

-1.18

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-264.55

-258.12

-292.06

-288.84

Cash

1,138.12

76.85

38.65

57.56

Total Assets

1,110.31

72.61

892.3

683.3

