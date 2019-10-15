GRUH Finance Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
146.74
73.14
72.91
72.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,744.7
1,482.1
1,040.3
762.56
Net Worth
1,891.44
1,555.24
1,113.21
835.3
Minority Interest
Debt
16,507.15
13,968.94
12,055.49
10,258.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
155.04
86.6
Total Liabilities
18,398.59
15,524.18
13,323.74
11,180.63
Fixed Assets
15.14
15.42
13.7
14.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
148.27
157.94
158.09
142.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
37.61
45.66
32.05
28.05
Networking Capital
-228.83
-223.26
649.81
440.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
38.55
37.73
944.06
730.23
Sundry Creditors
-2.83
-2.87
-2.19
-1.18
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-264.55
-258.12
-292.06
-288.84
Cash
1,138.12
76.85
38.65
57.56
Total Assets
1,110.31
72.61
892.3
683.3
