Summary

GRUH Finance Ltd (formerly known as Gujarat Rural Housing Finance Corporation) was incorporated in July 21st, 1986 as a specialized Housing Finance Company. The principal business is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses. GRUH Finance is a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd - the pioneer in housing finance in India. As on 31 March 2019, GRUH Finance had retail network of 195 offices across 11 states and one union territory. GRUH Finance commenced operations from Ahmedabad, Gujarat in January 1988. The company came out with an FCD issue in 1994-95, which was oversubscribed. Keeping in view the competitive environment and the emerging challenges, the company has introduced new loan products like site finance and loans for non-residential premises. It also plans to finance land development projects.The company received a rating of MA+ (1999-2000) for its fixed deposit programme from Investment Information & Credit Rating Agency of India. To focus on poorer households in rural and semi-urban areas, the company decided to set up GRUH Foundation. Also, during the year 1999-2000, GRUH opened four new retail offices in Amravati, Chandrapur, Modasa and Palanpur and three service centres - one in Pune and two in Surat. Due to the stiff competition, the company has introduced three-tier pricing strategy linked to the duration of the loan. The company was the first HFC to re-introduce the 20-year home loan product in the market.During the year 2000-01, Housing Developme

