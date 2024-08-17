iifl-logo-icon 1
GRUH Finance Ltd Merged Share Price

317.7
(3.64%)
Oct 15, 2019|03:59:00 PM

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

308

Prev. Close

306.55

Turnover(Lac.)

72,612.26

Day's High

327.7

Day's Low

305

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,321.23

P/E

52.02

EPS

6.1

Divi. Yield

0.63

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged Corporate Action

GRUH Finance Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

GRUH Finance Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.42%

Non-Promoter- 30.83%

Institutions: 30.83%

Non-Institutions: 21.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

146.74

73.14

72.91

72.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,744.7

1,482.1

1,040.3

762.56

Net Worth

1,891.44

1,555.24

1,113.21

835.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-904.53

213.24

64.11

46.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GRUH Finance Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Keki M Mistry

Director

K G Krishnamurthy

Managing Director

Sudhin Choksey

Independent Director

S G Mankad

Executive Director

Kamlesh Shah

Company Secretary

Marcus Lobo

Independent Director

Biswamohan Mahapatra

Independent Director

Pankaj Patel

Independent Director

Rajesh Narain Gupta

Independent Director

Bhavna Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GRUH Finance Ltd Merged

Summary

GRUH Finance Ltd (formerly known as Gujarat Rural Housing Finance Corporation) was incorporated in July 21st, 1986 as a specialized Housing Finance Company. The principal business is to provide loans for purchase or construction of residential houses. GRUH Finance is a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd - the pioneer in housing finance in India. As on 31 March 2019, GRUH Finance had retail network of 195 offices across 11 states and one union territory. GRUH Finance commenced operations from Ahmedabad, Gujarat in January 1988. The company came out with an FCD issue in 1994-95, which was oversubscribed. Keeping in view the competitive environment and the emerging challenges, the company has introduced new loan products like site finance and loans for non-residential premises. It also plans to finance land development projects.The company received a rating of MA+ (1999-2000) for its fixed deposit programme from Investment Information & Credit Rating Agency of India. To focus on poorer households in rural and semi-urban areas, the company decided to set up GRUH Foundation. Also, during the year 1999-2000, GRUH opened four new retail offices in Amravati, Chandrapur, Modasa and Palanpur and three service centres - one in Pune and two in Surat. Due to the stiff competition, the company has introduced three-tier pricing strategy linked to the duration of the loan. The company was the first HFC to re-introduce the 20-year home loan product in the market.During the year 2000-01, Housing Developme
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.