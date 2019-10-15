iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

317.7
(3.64%)
Oct 15, 2019|03:59:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GRUH Finance Ltd Merged

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-904.53

213.24

64.11

46.32

Other operating items

Operating

-904.53

213.24

64.11

46.32

Capital expenditure

-16.75

1.87

3.65

3.62

Free cash flow

-921.28

215.11

67.76

49.94

Equity raised

2,582.97

1,905.11

1,485.08

1,319.35

Investing

-0.15

15.17

63.1

26.86

Financing

5,067.95

4,820.02

6,188.96

4,777.48

Dividends paid

60.34

102.08

83.65

72.68

Net in cash

6,789.83

7,057.49

7,888.55

6,246.31

GRUH Finance Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GRUH Finance Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.