iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Cotex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.87
(4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Gujarat Cotex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

-0.16

0

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.26

-0.11

-0.38

-1.12

Other operating items

Operating

-0.04

-0.31

-0.4

-1.22

Capital expenditure

0

-0.16

0

0.39

Free cash flow

-0.04

-0.47

-0.4

-0.83

Equity raised

-2.14

-1.79

-1.81

-1.03

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

0.79

0.8

0.34

1.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.39

-1.46

-1.88

-0.88

Gujarat Cotex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.