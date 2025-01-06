Gujarat Cotex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
-0.16
0
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
-0.11
-0.38
-1.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.04
-0.31
-0.4
-1.22
Capital expenditure
0
-0.16
0
0.39
Free cash flow
-0.04
-0.47
-0.4
-0.83
Equity raised
-2.14
-1.79
-1.81
-1.03
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
0.79
0.8
0.34
1.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.39
-1.46
-1.88
-0.88
