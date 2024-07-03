SectorTrading
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.12
7.12
7.12
7.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.67
-0.68
-1.25
-1.07
Net Worth
6.45
6.44
5.87
6.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.19
7.18
34.51
12.95
yoy growth (%)
-13.78
-79.19
166.48
226.13
Raw materials
-5.76
-7.14
-34.32
-12.86
As % of sales
93.09
99.48
99.43
99.3
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.25
-0.16
0
-0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
-0.11
-0.38
-1.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.78
-79.19
166.48
226.13
Op profit growth
-351.55
-361.9
-241.13
-176.43
EBIT growth
-277.32
-1,335.69
-118.51
-502.63
Net profit growth
0.81
-2,268.32
-111.04
-886.53
Managing Director
Shailesh J Parekh
Chairperson
Priyavanda S Parekh
Managing Director & CFO
Chetan S Parekh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Temani
Independent Director
Monil Navinchandra Vora
Independent Director
Binod Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Vidya pramod patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Cotex Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Cotex Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Octagon Industries Limited in 1996. The Company name was changed to Gujarat Cotex Limited in 2007.The Company was counted amongst the most remarkable names in the industry of Rajkot. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile fabric. It offer a wide assortment of bags such as non-woven shopping bags, PP woven shopping bags, BOPP bottom gusset bags, BOPP block bottom bags, BOPP pinch bottom bags, and many more. The bags are made using the best quality materials and tools. These bags are largely appreciated for their fine quality, great space, and durable life.The Company also provide different sacks such as BOPP laminated woven sacks and PP laminated woven sacks. It is offering the entire range of products in different sizes and colors. In addition to this, it provide high-class services for packaging designing services and packaging printing services.
The Gujarat Cotex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is ₹26.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is 59.97 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Cotex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹24.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Cotex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.66%, 3 Years at 110.45%, 1 Year at 277.15%, 6 Month at 172.99%, 3 Month at 63.99% and 1 Month at 44.96%.
