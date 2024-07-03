iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Cotex Ltd Share Price

18.87
(4.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.88
  • Day's High18.88
  • 52 Wk High24.49
  • Prev. Close17.99
  • Day's Low17.1
  • 52 Wk Low 3.2
  • Turnover (lac)117.95
  • P/E59.97
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value4.89
  • EPS0.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gujarat Cotex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

18.88

Prev. Close

17.99

Turnover(Lac.)

117.95

Day's High

18.88

Day's Low

17.1

52 Week's High

24.49

52 Week's Low

3.2

Book Value

4.89

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.88

P/E

59.97

EPS

0.3

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Cotex Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gujarat Cotex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gujarat Cotex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.45%

Non-Promoter- 88.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gujarat Cotex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.12

7.12

7.12

7.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.67

-0.68

-1.25

-1.07

Net Worth

6.45

6.44

5.87

6.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.19

7.18

34.51

12.95

yoy growth (%)

-13.78

-79.19

166.48

226.13

Raw materials

-5.76

-7.14

-34.32

-12.86

As % of sales

93.09

99.48

99.43

99.3

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.25

-0.16

0

-0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.26

-0.11

-0.38

-1.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.78

-79.19

166.48

226.13

Op profit growth

-351.55

-361.9

-241.13

-176.43

EBIT growth

-277.32

-1,335.69

-118.51

-502.63

Net profit growth

0.81

-2,268.32

-111.04

-886.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gujarat Cotex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shailesh J Parekh

Chairperson

Priyavanda S Parekh

Managing Director & CFO

Chetan S Parekh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Temani

Independent Director

Monil Navinchandra Vora

Independent Director

Binod Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Vidya pramod patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Cotex Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Octagon Industries Limited in 1996. The Company name was changed to Gujarat Cotex Limited in 2007.The Company was counted amongst the most remarkable names in the industry of Rajkot. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile fabric. It offer a wide assortment of bags such as non-woven shopping bags, PP woven shopping bags, BOPP bottom gusset bags, BOPP block bottom bags, BOPP pinch bottom bags, and many more. The bags are made using the best quality materials and tools. These bags are largely appreciated for their fine quality, great space, and durable life.The Company also provide different sacks such as BOPP laminated woven sacks and PP laminated woven sacks. It is offering the entire range of products in different sizes and colors. In addition to this, it provide high-class services for packaging designing services and packaging printing services.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Cotex Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Cotex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Cotex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is ₹26.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Cotex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is 59.97 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Cotex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Cotex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹24.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Cotex Ltd?

Gujarat Cotex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.66%, 3 Years at 110.45%, 1 Year at 277.15%, 6 Month at 172.99%, 3 Month at 63.99% and 1 Month at 44.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Cotex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Cotex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Cotex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.