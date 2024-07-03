Summary

Gujarat Cotex Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Octagon Industries Limited in 1996. The Company name was changed to Gujarat Cotex Limited in 2007.The Company was counted amongst the most remarkable names in the industry of Rajkot. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of textile fabric. It offer a wide assortment of bags such as non-woven shopping bags, PP woven shopping bags, BOPP bottom gusset bags, BOPP block bottom bags, BOPP pinch bottom bags, and many more. The bags are made using the best quality materials and tools. These bags are largely appreciated for their fine quality, great space, and durable life.The Company also provide different sacks such as BOPP laminated woven sacks and PP laminated woven sacks. It is offering the entire range of products in different sizes and colors. In addition to this, it provide high-class services for packaging designing services and packaging printing services.

