Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GUJARAT COTEX LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2021, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Revenue recognition

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter The principal products of the Company comprise of textile fabrics that are mainly sold in domestic market. Further, the Company is also engaged in business of purchase and sale of non-agricultural plots of land. Revenue is recognised when the customer obtains control of the goods and in case of non-agricultural plots of land, on registration of sale deed. We identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter because the Company and its shareholders focus on revenue as a key performance indicator. In view of the significance, of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: 1. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with applicable accounting standards. 2. We evaluated the design of key controls and operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to revenue recognition on all transactions. 3. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions, recorded during the- year by testing the underlying documents using statistical sampling. 4. We carried out analytical procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify unusual variances. 5. We tested, on a sample basis, revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date to determine whether the revenue had been recognised in the appropriate financial period.

Litigations, provisions and contingencies

The key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter The Company recognises a provision when it has a present obligation (legal or constructive] as a result of a past event, it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. A disclosure for contingent liabilities is made where there is a possible obligation or a present obligation that may probably not require an outflow of resources. When there is a possible or a present obligation where the likelihood of outflow of resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made. We have identified litigations, provisions and contingencies as a key audit matter because it requires the Company to make judgements and estimates in relation to the exposure arising out of litigations. The key judgement lies in the estimation of provisions where they may differ from the future obligations. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: 1. We tested the effectiveness of key controls around the recording and assessment of litigations, provisions • and contingent liabilities. 2. We obtained Companys assessment of the open cases,if any, and compared the same to the assessment of subject matter experts, wherever necessary, to assess the reasonableness of the provision or contingency. 3. We considered the adequacy of the Companys disclosures made in relation to related provisions and contingencies in the financial statements.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matter stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as Amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing,, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidated the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance; but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 [3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure - A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of these standalone financial statements;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statement comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to-our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on effectiveness of such controls and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companys (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE-A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure Referred to in Paragraph 1 under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2021, we report that:

1. In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deed / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

2. In respect of the Companys inventories:

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation of the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out at the end of the year.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered under register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2021 and therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of activities carried on by the Company.

7. According to the information & explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities.

b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31-03-2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any default in repayment of loans or borrowings due to banks, financial institutions and debenture holders.

9. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

10. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not paid or provided any sum of managerial remuneration and hence provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii] of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards

14. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause 3[xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORf

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited internal financial controls over financial reporting of GUJARAT COTEX LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended and as on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management and the Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued bythelCAl.

AUDITOR S CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE WITH THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Independent Auditors Certificate on compliance with Corporate Governance Requirements under SEBI fListine Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015.

We have examined the compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance by Gujarat Cotex Limited, for the year ended on March 31, 2021.

The compliance of conditions of corporate governance is the responsibility of the management. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control and procedure to ensure the compliance with the conditions of the corporate governance stipulated in the SEBI Listing Regulations.

Our examination is limited to procedures and implementation thereof, adopted by the Company for ensuring the compliance of the conditions of the Corporate Governance. It is neither an audit nor an expression of opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

We have examined the books of accounts and other relevant records and documents maintained by the company for the purpose of providing reasonable assurance on the compliance with corporate governance requirements by the company.

We have carried out an examination of the relevant records of the company in accordance with the Guidance Note on Certification of Corporate Governance issued by the ICAI, the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act 2013, in so far as applicable for the purpose of this certificate and as per the Guidance Note on Report or Certificates for Special Purposes issued by the ICAI which requires the we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we certify that the Company has complied with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in the above-mentioned SEBI Listing Agreement.

We state that such compliance is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the Company nor the efficiency of effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the Company.

The certificate is addressed and provided to the members of the company solely for the purpose to enable the company to comply with the requirement of the SEBI Listing Regulations, and it should not be used by any other person or for any other purpose. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this certificate is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.