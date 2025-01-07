iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Cotex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.2
(-3.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.19

7.18

34.51

12.95

yoy growth (%)

-13.78

-79.19

166.48

226.13

Raw materials

-5.76

-7.14

-34.32

-12.86

As % of sales

93.09

99.48

99.43

99.3

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

As % of sales

0.66

0.61

0.16

0.31

Other costs

-0.07

-0.11

-0.09

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.25

1.6

0.26

0.63

Operating profit

0.3

-0.12

0.04

-0.03

OPM

4.98

-1.7

0.13

-0.25

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0

0

1.5

0

Profit before tax

0.25

-0.16

0

-0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-0.47

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

-0.16

0

-0.07

Exceptional items

-0.43

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.17

-0.17

0

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

0.81

-2,268.32

-111.04

-886.53

NPM

-2.8

-2.39

0.02

-0.55

