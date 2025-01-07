Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.19
7.18
34.51
12.95
yoy growth (%)
-13.78
-79.19
166.48
226.13
Raw materials
-5.76
-7.14
-34.32
-12.86
As % of sales
93.09
99.48
99.43
99.3
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales
0.66
0.61
0.16
0.31
Other costs
-0.07
-0.11
-0.09
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.25
1.6
0.26
0.63
Operating profit
0.3
-0.12
0.04
-0.03
OPM
4.98
-1.7
0.13
-0.25
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0
0
1.5
0
Profit before tax
0.25
-0.16
0
-0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-0.47
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
-0.16
0
-0.07
Exceptional items
-0.43
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.17
-0.17
0
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
0.81
-2,268.32
-111.04
-886.53
NPM
-2.8
-2.39
0.02
-0.55
