Gujarat Cotex Ltd Board Meeting

19.19
(4.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Gujarat Cotex CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for period ended 30/09/2024. Submission of un-audited financial Results for September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per intimation letter attached. Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial auditor Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for first quarter ended 30/06/2024. Submission of Financial Results for Period ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for last quarter and for entire financial year ended 31/03/2024 Submission of Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or any other securities on Right basis to the existing shareholders of the company in accordance with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2018 as amended and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for third quarter ended 31/12/2023 Submission of Financial Result for 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Gujarat Cotex: Related News

No Record Found

