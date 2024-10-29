|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for period ended 30/09/2024. Submission of un-audited financial Results for September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per intimation letter attached. Intimation of Appointment of Secretarial auditor Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for first quarter ended 30/06/2024. Submission of Financial Results for Period ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for last quarter and for entire financial year ended 31/03/2024 Submission of Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds by issuance of equity shares or any other securities on Right basis to the existing shareholders of the company in accordance with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2018 as amended and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for third quarter ended 31/12/2023 Submission of Financial Result for 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
