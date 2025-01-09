Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.72
2.68
2.68
2.62
Net Worth
12.8
12.76
12.76
12.7
Minority Interest
Debt
18.71
18.61
17.44
17.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.53
31.38
30.2
30.17
Fixed Assets
28.39
28.01
27.11
27.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.96
2.94
2.95
2.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.14
0.26
0.11
0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.17
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.21
0.22
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.1
-0.08
-0.04
Cash
0.03
0.15
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
31.52
31.36
30.19
30.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.