Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

51
(-0.08%)
Jan 9, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.72

2.68

2.68

2.62

Net Worth

12.8

12.76

12.76

12.7

Minority Interest

Debt

18.71

18.61

17.44

17.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.53

31.38

30.2

30.17

Fixed Assets

28.39

28.01

27.11

27.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.96

2.94

2.95

2.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.14

0.26

0.11

0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.17

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.21

0.22

0.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.1

-0.08

-0.04

Cash

0.03

0.15

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

31.52

31.36

30.19

30.16

