Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Share Price

53.13
(-1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open53.2
  • Day's High53.2
  • 52 Wk High79.8
  • Prev. Close54.21
  • Day's Low53.13
  • 52 Wk Low 19.27
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)132.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

23 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.61%

Non-Promoter- 68.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.08

10.08

10.08

10.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.72

2.68

2.68

2.62

Net Worth

12.8

12.76

12.76

12.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.2

0.05

-0.03

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.23

0.25

0.26

0.37

0.28

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bahubali S Shah

Managing Director

Amam S Shah

Independent Director

Vipul H Raja

Independent Director

L A Patel

Non Executive Director

Binoti Jatinbhai Shah

Independent Director

PRIYANK SHRIRAJBHAI JHAVERI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1993, Gujarat Credit Corporation is engaged in real estate development with a wide portfolio of commercial and residential projects in Gujarat. Gujarat Credit Corporation is a organization of highly skilled and proficient professionals with burgeoning creativity and the zest to stand out in their respective work areas. There team includes consultants and specialists in numerous fields of construction as well as design of stable structures.The Company started investment activities both in the primary and secondary markets and these have made handsome contributions to the profits of the company. It purchased all the equity shares of GCCL Housing Finance, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. It also purchased 99% equity shares of GCCL Securities.The company has obtained the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange card and will start stockbroking activities by the end of 1995.During the year 2009-10, the company was engaged in construction activities only.
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is ₹132.83 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is 0 and 4.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is ₹19.27 and ₹79.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd?

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.53%, 3 Years at 60.09%, 1 Year at 129.50%, 6 Month at 155.68%, 3 Month at 111.34% and 1 Month at -27.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.39 %

