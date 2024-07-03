Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹53.2
Prev. Close₹54.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹53.2
Day's Low₹53.13
52 Week's High₹79.8
52 Week's Low₹19.27
Book Value₹11.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)132.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.08
10.08
10.08
10.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.72
2.68
2.68
2.62
Net Worth
12.8
12.76
12.76
12.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
0.05
-0.03
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.23
0.25
0.26
0.37
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bahubali S Shah
Managing Director
Amam S Shah
Independent Director
Vipul H Raja
Independent Director
L A Patel
Non Executive Director
Binoti Jatinbhai Shah
Independent Director
PRIYANK SHRIRAJBHAI JHAVERI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1993, Gujarat Credit Corporation is engaged in real estate development with a wide portfolio of commercial and residential projects in Gujarat. Gujarat Credit Corporation is a organization of highly skilled and proficient professionals with burgeoning creativity and the zest to stand out in their respective work areas. There team includes consultants and specialists in numerous fields of construction as well as design of stable structures.The Company started investment activities both in the primary and secondary markets and these have made handsome contributions to the profits of the company. It purchased all the equity shares of GCCL Housing Finance, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. It also purchased 99% equity shares of GCCL Securities.The company has obtained the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange card and will start stockbroking activities by the end of 1995.During the year 2009-10, the company was engaged in construction activities only.
Read More
The Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is ₹132.83 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is 0 and 4.54 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd is ₹19.27 and ₹79.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.53%, 3 Years at 60.09%, 1 Year at 129.50%, 6 Month at 155.68%, 3 Month at 111.34% and 1 Month at -27.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.