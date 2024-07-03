iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Company Summary

Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1993, Gujarat Credit Corporation is engaged in real estate development with a wide portfolio of commercial and residential projects in Gujarat. Gujarat Credit Corporation is a organization of highly skilled and proficient professionals with burgeoning creativity and the zest to stand out in their respective work areas. There team includes consultants and specialists in numerous fields of construction as well as design of stable structures.The Company started investment activities both in the primary and secondary markets and these have made handsome contributions to the profits of the company. It purchased all the equity shares of GCCL Housing Finance, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. It also purchased 99% equity shares of GCCL Securities.The company has obtained the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange card and will start stockbroking activities by the end of 1995.During the year 2009-10, the company was engaged in construction activities only.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.