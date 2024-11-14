The Board at its adjourned Meeting held on 14/11/2024 has transacted the following business: 1. Has approved the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 16th December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on Monday, 16/12/2024, at 12:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the business set out in the notice of the EGM. The meeting concluded at 1:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024) The Scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and ballot voting at the EGM of the Company held on 16/12/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.12.2024)