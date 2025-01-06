Gujarat Credit Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.2
0.05
-0.03
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.2
0.05
-0.03
-0.04
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.03
0.08
0.1
Free cash flow
0.25
0.08
0.05
0.07
Equity raised
5.15
5.03
4.87
4.61
Investing
0.02
-0.01
-0.28
0.08
Financing
34.97
34.95
35.23
35.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
40.39
40.06
39.88
40.29
