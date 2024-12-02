Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 23 Nov 2024

GUJARAT CREDIT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds and issuance of securities upto Rs. 25 crores in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended from time to time and to fix the time date and venue of EGM After a detailed discussion, it was concluded that the board will require more time and details to evaluate the terms for issuance of securities and collate other information necessary for the same. Hence the said matter will be tabled in the upcoming board meeting for further discussion In the earlier intimation for Outcome of the Board Meeting the meeting time was inadvertently mentioned as 03:45 to 04:35 pm. However, the meeting commenced at 02:45 pm and concluded at 03:45 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

GUJARAT CREDIT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the statutory auditor thereon; 2) Forfeiture of partly-paid Equity shares of the Company; 3) The day date time and venue for convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company; 4) Any other business which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 13/11/2024 has been adjourned to 14/11/2024 at 02:00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) The Board at its adjourned Meeting held on 14/11/2024 has transacted the following business: 1. approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 2. Has decided to make final call for 2,20,00,000 outstanding partly paid up Equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each subject to the approval of shareholders in the Extra ordinary General Meeting 3. Has approved the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, 16th December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GUJARAT CREDIT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended on June 30 2024 The Board at its meeting held on 13 August 2024 has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 4 May 2024

GUJARAT CREDIT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31 March 2024 The Board at its meeting held on 15 May, 2024 has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial statements for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024