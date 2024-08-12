Gujarat Foils Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
25
25
25
25
Reserves
-387.61
-3.34
66.51
68.07
Net Worth
-354.41
29.86
99.71
101.27
Minority Interest
Debt
307.4
327.99
276
179.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.5
2.41
14.36
34.04
Total Liabilities
-43.51
360.26
390.07
314.6
Fixed Assets
80.69
88.56
137.31
136.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.13
0.12
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
22.05
Networking Capital
-125.62
266.98
230.78
136.14
Inventories
4.18
204.48
221.69
195.74
Inventory Days
7.05
262.74
178.91
146.83
Sundry Debtors
29.74
262.02
168.01
175.95
Debtor Days
50.22
336.68
135.59
131.98
Other Current Assets
6.24
7.75
7.24
5.82
Sundry Creditors
-153.91
-197.03
-165.09
-161.35
Creditor Days
259.91
253.17
133.23
121.03
Other Current Liabilities
-11.87
-10.24
-1.06
-80.02
Cash
1.43
4.6
21.86
19.47
Total Assets
-43.5
360.27
390.07
314.59
