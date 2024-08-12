Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
216.13
284.05
452.25
486.56
yoy growth (%)
-23.91
-37.19
-7.05
13.35
Raw materials
-247.72
-261.68
-378.9
-396.06
As % of sales
114.61
92.12
83.78
81.39
Employee costs
-8.8
-10.87
-11.21
-12.07
As % of sales
4.07
3.82
2.47
2.48
Other costs
-333.3
-17.63
-18.92
-22.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
154.21
6.2
4.18
4.56
Operating profit
-373.7
-6.13
43.21
56.21
OPM
-172.9
-2.15
9.55
11.55
Depreciation
-7.94
-8.15
-9.69
-8.94
Interest expense
-1.79
-27.93
-33.58
-34.23
Other income
0.21
1.31
1.09
1.19
Profit before tax
-383.23
-40.9
1.02
14.22
Taxes
-1.09
-1.47
-2.58
-7.5
Tax rate
0.28
3.61
-251.51
-52.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-384.32
-42.38
-1.55
6.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-384.32
-42.38
-1.55
6.71
yoy growth (%)
806.78
2,621.06
-123.18
-27.01
NPM
-177.81
-14.92
-0.34
1.38
