Gujarat Foils Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13
(884.85%)
Aug 12, 2024|10:19:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

216.13

284.05

452.25

486.56

yoy growth (%)

-23.91

-37.19

-7.05

13.35

Raw materials

-247.72

-261.68

-378.9

-396.06

As % of sales

114.61

92.12

83.78

81.39

Employee costs

-8.8

-10.87

-11.21

-12.07

As % of sales

4.07

3.82

2.47

2.48

Other costs

-333.3

-17.63

-18.92

-22.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

154.21

6.2

4.18

4.56

Operating profit

-373.7

-6.13

43.21

56.21

OPM

-172.9

-2.15

9.55

11.55

Depreciation

-7.94

-8.15

-9.69

-8.94

Interest expense

-1.79

-27.93

-33.58

-34.23

Other income

0.21

1.31

1.09

1.19

Profit before tax

-383.23

-40.9

1.02

14.22

Taxes

-1.09

-1.47

-2.58

-7.5

Tax rate

0.28

3.61

-251.51

-52.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-384.32

-42.38

-1.55

6.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-384.32

-42.38

-1.55

6.71

yoy growth (%)

806.78

2,621.06

-123.18

-27.01

NPM

-177.81

-14.92

-0.34

1.38

