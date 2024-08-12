Gujarat Foils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-383.23
-40.9
1.02
14.22
Depreciation
-7.94
-8.15
-9.69
-8.94
Tax paid
-1.09
-1.47
-2.58
-7.5
Working capital
-395.85
19.18
21.02
50.23
Other operating items
Operating
-788.12
-31.35
9.76
48
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.24
26.26
35.72
Free cash flow
-788.08
-31.11
36.02
83.72
Equity raised
-6.62
105.55
136.13
122.3
Investing
-0.13
0.01
-0.05
0.17
Financing
40.94
488.63
159.21
88.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-753.88
563.07
331.32
294.21
