iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Gujarat Foils Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13
(884.85%)
Aug 12, 2024|10:19:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Foils Ltd

Gujarat Foils FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-383.23

-40.9

1.02

14.22

Depreciation

-7.94

-8.15

-9.69

-8.94

Tax paid

-1.09

-1.47

-2.58

-7.5

Working capital

-395.85

19.18

21.02

50.23

Other operating items

Operating

-788.12

-31.35

9.76

48

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.24

26.26

35.72

Free cash flow

-788.08

-31.11

36.02

83.72

Equity raised

-6.62

105.55

136.13

122.3

Investing

-0.13

0.01

-0.05

0.17

Financing

40.94

488.63

159.21

88.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-753.88

563.07

331.32

294.21

Gujarat Foils : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Foils Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.