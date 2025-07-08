iifl-logo
Gujarat Foils Ltd Share Price Live

13
(884.85%)
Aug 12, 2024|10:19:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.71
  • Day's High13.03
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.32
  • Day's Low11.87
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-498.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gujarat Foils Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

12.71

Prev. Close

1.32

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

13.03

Day's Low

11.87

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-498.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Foils Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gujarat Foils Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Foils Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:40 PM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.13%

Non-Promoter- 16.01%

Institutions: 16.01%

Non-Institutions: 39.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Foils Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

8.2

8.2

8.2

8.2

Preference Capital

25

25

25

25

Reserves

-387.61

-3.34

66.51

68.07

Net Worth

-354.41

29.86

99.71

101.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

216.13

284.05

452.25

486.56

yoy growth (%)

-23.91

-37.19

-7.05

13.35

Raw materials

-247.72

-261.68

-378.9

-396.06

As % of sales

114.61

92.12

83.78

81.39

Employee costs

-8.8

-10.87

-11.21

-12.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-383.23

-40.9

1.02

14.22

Depreciation

-7.94

-8.15

-9.69

-8.94

Tax paid

-1.09

-1.47

-2.58

-7.5

Working capital

-395.85

19.18

21.02

50.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.91

-37.19

-7.05

13.35

Op profit growth

5,994.9

-114.18

-23.13

13.71

EBIT growth

2,841.68

-137.46

-28.58

24.39

Net profit growth

806.78

2,621.06

-123.18

-27.01

No Record Found

Gujarat Foils Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

436.2

17.821,84,308.412,9766.658,78331.45

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

685.85

24.131,54,126.031,5610.7225,116312.42

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

189.8

6.5534,859.272,078.374.215,267.8398.25

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

273.7

56.4326,467.45190.540731.427.55

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

1,802.9

68.5513,306.9373.520.35860.29216.11

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Foils Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Abhay N Lodha

Independent Director

S C Gupta

Independent Director

J P Dange

Company Secretary

Rahul Singh

Registered Office

Plot No 3436-3439 Phase IV,

Chhatral GIDC Taluka - Kalol,

Gujarat - 382729

Tel: 91-02764-233656

Website: http://www.gujaratfoils.com

Email: secretarial@topworthgroup.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Gujarat Foils Limited is a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products located on Ahmedabd, New Delhi. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing and trading of aluminum foils & strips. Ma...
Reports by Gujarat Foils Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Foils Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Foils Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Foils Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Foils Ltd is ₹10.66 Cr. as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Foils Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Foils Ltd is 0 and 0.00 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Foils Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Foils Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Foils Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Foils Ltd?

Gujarat Foils Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -54.40%, 3 Years at -61.26%, 1 Year at -43.59%, 6 Month at -18.52%, 3 Month at -10.81% and 1 Month at -25.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Foils Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Foils Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.14 %
Institutions - 16.01 %
Public - 39.85 %

