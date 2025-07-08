Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹12.71
Prev. Close₹1.32
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹13.03
Day's Low₹11.87
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-498.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
8.2
8.2
8.2
8.2
Preference Capital
25
25
25
25
Reserves
-387.61
-3.34
66.51
68.07
Net Worth
-354.41
29.86
99.71
101.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
216.13
284.05
452.25
486.56
yoy growth (%)
-23.91
-37.19
-7.05
13.35
Raw materials
-247.72
-261.68
-378.9
-396.06
As % of sales
114.61
92.12
83.78
81.39
Employee costs
-8.8
-10.87
-11.21
-12.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-383.23
-40.9
1.02
14.22
Depreciation
-7.94
-8.15
-9.69
-8.94
Tax paid
-1.09
-1.47
-2.58
-7.5
Working capital
-395.85
19.18
21.02
50.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.91
-37.19
-7.05
13.35
Op profit growth
5,994.9
-114.18
-23.13
13.71
EBIT growth
2,841.68
-137.46
-28.58
24.39
Net profit growth
806.78
2,621.06
-123.18
-27.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
436.2
|17.82
|1,84,308.41
|2,976
|6.65
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
685.85
|24.13
|1,54,126.03
|1,561
|0.72
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
189.8
|6.55
|34,859.27
|2,078.37
|4.21
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
273.7
|56.43
|26,467.45
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,802.9
|68.55
|13,306.93
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Abhay N Lodha
Independent Director
S C Gupta
Independent Director
J P Dange
Company Secretary
Rahul Singh
Plot No 3436-3439 Phase IV,
Chhatral GIDC Taluka - Kalol,
Gujarat - 382729
Tel: 91-02764-233656
Website: http://www.gujaratfoils.com
Email: secretarial@topworthgroup.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Gujarat Foils Limited is a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products located on Ahmedabd, New Delhi. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing and trading of aluminum foils & strips. Ma...
Read More
Reports by Gujarat Foils Ltd
