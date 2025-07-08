Gujarat Foils Ltd Summary

Gujarat Foils Limited is a manufacturer of aluminium rolled products located on Ahmedabd, New Delhi. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacturing and trading of aluminum foils & strips. Manufacturing unit is situated at GIDC Chhatral. The company has a branch at Delhi for trading of the products of the company. The company offers some products namely, 9 meters Pack ( economy, standard, & Premium ) for house hold use, special economy size of 225mm width introduced for sweet boxes, 18 meters institutional pack, 72 meter jumbo pack for bulk users (hotels, mass catering) and pull-up sheets for Roti-wrap, Sandwich-Wrap, fast food /snacks restaurant chains.The Company was incorporated on 16th of November 1992. The company is catering to the markets in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolhapur, Indore, Bangalore and Kolkata and has a branch in Delhi. It also exports its products to the Gulf countries. During the year 2004 - 2005, the company was shipped its maiden consignment of 20, 00 Ton Rolled Aluminium Sheets valued aggregating to approx 55000 US $ (Rs 2.50 Million). The company also advanced negotiations for appointment of overseas agent for procuring the continued business from operation. During year 2007-2008, the company invested Rs. 14 crores towards future expansion. During the year, the company embarked on an expansion programmed, its acquired Kalol facility for aluminium strips and foil (20,000 TPA) in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. During the year 2008-2009, the company entered in consumer products business in aluminium foil and marketing Indias first embossed consumer house foil under brand name Nutriwrap and also kitchen containers like casserole, oven cups, under brand name Nutripack. During the year, the company entered into an MOU with State Government of Gujarat in India for US $ 120 Million investment for 60 KT the state of the art aluminium sheet rolling facilities along with 30 MW captive power plant.