Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
0.18
0.05
0.28
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.74
-3.34
-4.05
Tax paid
-0.17
0.04
0.04
0.11
Working capital
0.38
-2.27
1.23
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
-1.89
-4.78
-2.01
-4.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.02
0.07
Free cash flow
-1.88
-4.78
-1.99
-4.34
Equity raised
4.47
4.02
3.82
3.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
16.5
13.93
2.07
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.08
13.16
3.89
-0.67
