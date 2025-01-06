iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

21.55
(3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd

Gujarat Hy-Spin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

0.18

0.05

0.28

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.74

-3.34

-4.05

Tax paid

-0.17

0.04

0.04

0.11

Working capital

0.38

-2.27

1.23

-0.77

Other operating items

Operating

-1.89

-4.78

-2.01

-4.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.02

0.07

Free cash flow

-1.88

-4.78

-1.99

-4.34

Equity raised

4.47

4.02

3.82

3.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

16.5

13.93

2.07

0.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.08

13.16

3.89

-0.67

