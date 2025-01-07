Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.77
47.42
62.94
54.3
yoy growth (%)
4.95
-24.65
15.92
4.67
Raw materials
-36.48
-34.21
-47.28
-39.39
As % of sales
73.3
72.14
75.11
72.54
Employee costs
-1.68
-1.51
-1.6
-0.89
As % of sales
3.39
3.18
2.55
1.65
Other costs
-9.66
-8.78
-7.89
-7.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.42
18.52
12.53
13.2
Operating profit
1.92
2.91
6.16
6.84
OPM
3.87
6.13
9.79
12.6
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.74
-3.34
-4.05
Interest expense
-3.06
-3.13
-2.87
-2.62
Other income
3.82
3.14
0.1
0.12
Profit before tax
0.28
0.18
0.05
0.28
Taxes
-0.17
0.04
0.04
0.11
Tax rate
-61.03
25.15
86.09
40.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
0.22
0.09
0.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
0.22
0.09
0.4
yoy growth (%)
-50.97
139.42
-76.5
753.15
NPM
0.22
0.47
0.15
0.74
