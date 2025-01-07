iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.6
(4.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.77

47.42

62.94

54.3

yoy growth (%)

4.95

-24.65

15.92

4.67

Raw materials

-36.48

-34.21

-47.28

-39.39

As % of sales

73.3

72.14

75.11

72.54

Employee costs

-1.68

-1.51

-1.6

-0.89

As % of sales

3.39

3.18

2.55

1.65

Other costs

-9.66

-8.78

-7.89

-7.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.42

18.52

12.53

13.2

Operating profit

1.92

2.91

6.16

6.84

OPM

3.87

6.13

9.79

12.6

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.74

-3.34

-4.05

Interest expense

-3.06

-3.13

-2.87

-2.62

Other income

3.82

3.14

0.1

0.12

Profit before tax

0.28

0.18

0.05

0.28

Taxes

-0.17

0.04

0.04

0.11

Tax rate

-61.03

25.15

86.09

40.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

0.22

0.09

0.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

0.22

0.09

0.4

yoy growth (%)

-50.97

139.42

-76.5

753.15

NPM

0.22

0.47

0.15

0.74

