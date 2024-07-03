SectorTextiles
Open₹19.9
Prev. Close₹20.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.93
Day's High₹21.6
Day's Low₹19.9
52 Week's High₹21.5
52 Week's Low₹8.5
Book Value₹11.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.1
P/E209
EPS0.1
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.75
16.75
16.75
16.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.26
2.1
2.64
2.35
Net Worth
19.01
18.85
19.39
19.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
49.77
47.42
62.94
54.3
yoy growth (%)
4.95
-24.65
15.92
4.67
Raw materials
-36.48
-34.21
-47.28
-39.39
As % of sales
73.3
72.14
75.11
72.54
Employee costs
-1.68
-1.51
-1.6
-0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.28
0.18
0.05
0.28
Depreciation
-2.4
-2.74
-3.34
-4.05
Tax paid
-0.17
0.04
0.04
0.11
Working capital
0.38
-2.27
1.23
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.95
-24.65
15.92
4.67
Op profit growth
-33.7
-52.78
-9.92
-20.37
EBIT growth
1.07
13.29
0.52
-9.13
Net profit growth
-50.97
139.42
-76.5
753.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Maganlal Parvadiya
Whole-time Director
Chandulal Parvadia
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Independent Director
Niteshkumar Kantariya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Naresh Kanzariya
Director
Bindiya Ketankumar Parvadiya
Independent Director
Mahendra Madhubhai Ghodasara
Independent Director
Independent Director
Reports by Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Hy-Spin Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gujarat Hy-Spin Private Limited on February 01, 2011. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Gujarat Hy-Spin Limited on August 05, 2016. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing of yarn.Maganbhai Parvadiya and Chandulal Parvadia are Promoters of the Company and were allotted shares on February 1, 2011. They are in the field of cotton ginning and pressing since last two decades. The Promoters were cotton farmers and started activity of cotton ginning, pressing and oil in a partnership firm. The Company started with trading (including trading of products jobworked) of Cotton Bales, Cotton Seeds and Wash Oil and has now graduated to in manufacturing of cotton yarns mainly in domestic market and third party exports to some extent.The Company started commercial production for yarn manufacturing in 2013. The Company came with IPO, through Offer for Sale, of 44,50,000 Equity Shares BY raising capital aggregating Rs 4.45 Crore in January, 2018.The Company sells cotton yarns to the traders who further sell it to other Industrial units for weaving and other purposes. The company also sells directly to Industrial units for weaving purpose. The manufacturing plant is spread 15381.28 square meters such as Blow room, Humidification facility, Contamination sorter, Link Conner etc. The Company also has test
Read More
The Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is ₹36.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is 209 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹21.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.00%, 3 Years at 38.54%, 1 Year at 107.96%, 6 Month at 59.91%, 3 Month at 43.15% and 1 Month at 3.98%.
