Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Share Price

21.55
(3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.9
  • Day's High21.6
  • 52 Wk High21.5
  • Prev. Close20.9
  • Day's Low19.9
  • 52 Wk Low 8.5
  • Turnover (lac)12.93
  • P/E209
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.35
  • EPS0.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.1
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.65%

Institutions: 0.65%

Non-Institutions: 34.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.75

16.75

16.75

16.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.26

2.1

2.64

2.35

Net Worth

19.01

18.85

19.39

19.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

49.77

47.42

62.94

54.3

yoy growth (%)

4.95

-24.65

15.92

4.67

Raw materials

-36.48

-34.21

-47.28

-39.39

As % of sales

73.3

72.14

75.11

72.54

Employee costs

-1.68

-1.51

-1.6

-0.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.28

0.18

0.05

0.28

Depreciation

-2.4

-2.74

-3.34

-4.05

Tax paid

-0.17

0.04

0.04

0.11

Working capital

0.38

-2.27

1.23

-0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.95

-24.65

15.92

4.67

Op profit growth

-33.7

-52.78

-9.92

-20.37

EBIT growth

1.07

13.29

0.52

-9.13

Net profit growth

-50.97

139.42

-76.5

753.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Maganlal Parvadiya

Whole-time Director

Chandulal Parvadia

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Independent Director

Niteshkumar Kantariya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Naresh Kanzariya

Director

Bindiya Ketankumar Parvadiya

Independent Director

Mahendra Madhubhai Ghodasara

Independent Director

Mahendra Madhubhai Ghodasara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Hy-Spin Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Gujarat Hy-Spin Private Limited on February 01, 2011. Subsequently the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name was changed to Gujarat Hy-Spin Limited on August 05, 2016. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and processing of yarn.Maganbhai Parvadiya and Chandulal Parvadia are Promoters of the Company and were allotted shares on February 1, 2011. They are in the field of cotton ginning and pressing since last two decades. The Promoters were cotton farmers and started activity of cotton ginning, pressing and oil in a partnership firm. The Company started with trading (including trading of products jobworked) of Cotton Bales, Cotton Seeds and Wash Oil and has now graduated to in manufacturing of cotton yarns mainly in domestic market and third party exports to some extent.The Company started commercial production for yarn manufacturing in 2013. The Company came with IPO, through Offer for Sale, of 44,50,000 Equity Shares BY raising capital aggregating Rs 4.45 Crore in January, 2018.The Company sells cotton yarns to the traders who further sell it to other Industrial units for weaving and other purposes. The company also sells directly to Industrial units for weaving purpose. The manufacturing plant is spread 15381.28 square meters such as Blow room, Humidification facility, Contamination sorter, Link Conner etc. The Company also has test
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹21.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is ₹36.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is 209 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is ₹8.5 and ₹21.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd?

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.00%, 3 Years at 38.54%, 1 Year at 107.96%, 6 Month at 59.91%, 3 Month at 43.15% and 1 Month at 3.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.92 %
Institutions - 0.66 %
Public - 34.42 %

