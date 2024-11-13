|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 The standalone financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached. As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) In additional Agenda Items to the previous outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting along with details of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer attached herewith.
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|As attached
