Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 The standalone financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached. As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) In additional Agenda Items to the previous outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting along with details of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer attached herewith.

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024