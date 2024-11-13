iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025

Gujarat Hy-Spin CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 The standalone financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached. As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) In additional Agenda Items to the previous outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting along with details of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer attached herewith.
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
As attached

