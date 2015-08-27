Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.91
2.14
2.14
2.14
Net Worth
2.46
8.51
8.51
8.51
Minority Interest
Debt
3.13
3.16
3.23
3.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.59
11.67
11.74
11.79
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.25
0.28
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.02
11.18
11.18
11.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.31
0.19
0.21
0.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.37
0.27
0.34
0.34
Debtor Days
455.44
1,628.35
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.08
-0.13
-0.11
Creditor Days
61.54
482.47
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
0
0
Cash
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
5.58
11.66
11.74
11.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.