iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Balance Sheet

8.3
(-1.89%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.91

2.14

2.14

2.14

Net Worth

2.46

8.51

8.51

8.51

Minority Interest

Debt

3.13

3.16

3.23

3.28

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.59

11.67

11.74

11.79

Fixed Assets

0.22

0.25

0.28

0.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.02

11.18

11.18

11.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.31

0.19

0.21

0.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.37

0.27

0.34

0.34

Debtor Days

455.44

1,628.35

0

0

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.08

-0.13

-0.11

Creditor Days

61.54

482.47

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

0

0

Cash

0.03

0.04

0.07

0.02

Total Assets

5.58

11.66

11.74

11.79

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.