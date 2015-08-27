iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.3
(-1.89%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-6.05

0

0

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

-0.05

-0.02

0.29

Other operating items

Operating

-5.96

-0.07

-0.05

0.22

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.9

-0.91

Free cash flow

-5.96

-0.07

0.84

-0.68

Equity raised

4.28

4.27

4.28

4.33

Investing

-6.16

0

0

-0.27

Financing

5.97

0.39

0.51

0.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.87

4.59

5.63

3.94

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.