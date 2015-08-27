Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-6.05
0
0
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.05
-0.02
0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-5.96
-0.07
-0.05
0.22
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.9
-0.91
Free cash flow
-5.96
-0.07
0.84
-0.68
Equity raised
4.28
4.27
4.28
4.33
Investing
-6.16
0
0
-0.27
Financing
5.97
0.39
0.51
0.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.87
4.59
5.63
3.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.