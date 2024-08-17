Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹8.3
Prev. Close₹8.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.3
Day's Low₹8.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.91
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
6.37
6.37
6.37
6.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.91
2.14
2.14
2.14
Net Worth
2.46
8.51
8.51
8.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.29
0.06
0
0
yoy growth (%)
389.94
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.25
0
0
0
As % of sales
86.07
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-6.05
0
0
-0.02
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
-0.05
-0.02
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
389.94
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-17,907.43
-215.34
-75.73
6,054.86
EBIT growth
-1,25,391.58
-201.94
-80.56
-244.08
Net profit growth
-1,79,453.61
-171.22
-80.56
-244.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.45
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,611.3
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
745.95
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
455.5
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd
1,535.7
|32.32
|859.99
|8.92
|2.6
|44.31
|245.94
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Bhavik Satish Badani
Additional Director
Bipin Bhikhabhai Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Vimal S Raval
Director
Deepa R Dalwadi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd is dedicated cialis to provide the construction and interiors industry with a versatile, dynamic and efficient window to prospective clients, consultants and end-customers alike. The vendors and service providers can make use of an excellent platform to array their products / services which will be listed in a most systematic and professional manner with multiple search options.GNFCL is designed to mature into an exhaustive encyclopaedia for the construction and interior industry portraying latest products, innovations and designs covering entire aspects of the industry ranging from common doubts to highly technical solutions. The company was incorporated in the year 1993.
Read More
