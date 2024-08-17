iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Share Price

8.3
(-1.89%)
Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

8.3

Prev. Close

8.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.3

Day's Low

8.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.91

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Corporate Action

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.33%

Non-Promoter- 4.99%

Institutions: 4.98%

Non-Institutions: 94.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

6.37

6.37

6.37

6.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.91

2.14

2.14

2.14

Net Worth

2.46

8.51

8.51

8.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0.29

0.06

0

0

yoy growth (%)

389.94

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.25

0

0

0

As % of sales

86.07

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-6.05

0

0

-0.02

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

-0.05

-0.02

0.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

389.94

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-17,907.43

-215.34

-75.73

6,054.86

EBIT growth

-1,25,391.58

-201.94

-80.56

-244.08

Net profit growth

-1,79,453.61

-171.22

-80.56

-244.08

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.45

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,611.3

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

745.95

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

455.5

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd

1,535.7

32.32859.998.922.644.31245.94

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Bhavik Satish Badani

Additional Director

Bipin Bhikhabhai Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Vimal S Raval

Director

Deepa R Dalwadi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co Ltd is dedicated cialis to provide the construction and interiors industry with a versatile, dynamic and efficient window to prospective clients, consultants and end-customers alike. The vendors and service providers can make use of an excellent platform to array their products / services which will be listed in a most systematic and professional manner with multiple search options.GNFCL is designed to mature into an exhaustive encyclopaedia for the construction and interior industry portraying latest products, innovations and designs covering entire aspects of the industry ranging from common doubts to highly technical solutions. The company was incorporated in the year 1993.
