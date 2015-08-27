Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0.29
0.06
0
0
yoy growth (%)
389.94
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.25
0
0
0
As % of sales
86.07
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
5.05
9.08
0
0
Other costs
-6.05
-0.02
-0.02
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,041.13
34.99
0
0
Operating profit
-6.02
0.03
-0.02
-0.12
OPM
-2,032.27
55.91
0
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.05
0.13
Profit before tax
-6.05
0
0
-0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.05
0
0
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.05
0
0
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-1,79,453.61
-171.22
-80.56
-244.08
NPM
-2,041.04
5.57
0
0
