|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|Approve The Notice to convene the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 10.02.2024 i.e. Saturday. Notice of EGM held on 10.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Outcome & Proceeding of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024) Proceeding of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024) Scrutinizer Report for EGM held on 10.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
