Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.56
5.56
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.41
0.8
-0.59
-0.43
Net Worth
18.97
6.36
0.11
0.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.94
0.33
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.99
7.3
0.44
0.41
Fixed Assets
1.19
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.67
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.27
7.23
0.36
0.35
Inventories
61.79
1.69
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.67
2.26
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
25.99
3.6
0.37
0.37
Sundry Creditors
-75.77
0
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.41
-0.32
0
0
Cash
7.85
0.07
0.08
0.05
Total Assets
18.98
7.3
0.44
0.4
