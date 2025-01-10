iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Balance Sheet

14.71
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.56

5.56

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.41

0.8

-0.59

-0.43

Net Worth

18.97

6.36

0.11

0.27

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.94

0.33

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.99

7.3

0.44

0.41

Fixed Assets

1.19

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.67

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.27

7.23

0.36

0.35

Inventories

61.79

1.69

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.67

2.26

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

25.99

3.6

0.37

0.37

Sundry Creditors

-75.77

0

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.41

-0.32

0

0

Cash

7.85

0.07

0.08

0.05

Total Assets

18.98

7.3

0.44

0.4

Guj. Toolroom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.