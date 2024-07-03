Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
270.51
264.35
324.1
131.72
156.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
270.51
264.35
324.1
131.72
156.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
0
2.6
0
0
Total Income
271.05
264.35
326.7
131.73
156.68
Total Expenditure
242.03
240.54
269.26
116.24
153.48
PBIDT
29.02
23.81
57.44
15.48
3.2
Interest
0
0.04
0
0
0
PBDT
29.02
23.77
57.44
15.48
3.2
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.03
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.15
0.95
3.51
1.33
0.8
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
0.02
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
26.79
22.73
53.88
14.15
2.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.79
22.73
53.88
14.15
2.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.79
22.73
53.88
14.15
2.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.29
4.09
9.7
2.58
0.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.67
5.56
5.56
5.56
5.56
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.72
9
17.72
11.75
2.04
PBDTM(%)
10.72
8.99
17.72
11.75
2.04
PATM(%)
9.9
8.59
16.62
10.74
1.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.