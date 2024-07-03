iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Quarterly Results

17.14
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

270.51

264.35

324.1

131.72

156.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

270.51

264.35

324.1

131.72

156.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

0

2.6

0

0

Total Income

271.05

264.35

326.7

131.73

156.68

Total Expenditure

242.03

240.54

269.26

116.24

153.48

PBIDT

29.02

23.81

57.44

15.48

3.2

Interest

0

0.04

0

0

0

PBDT

29.02

23.77

57.44

15.48

3.2

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.03

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.15

0.95

3.51

1.33

0.8

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

26.79

22.73

53.88

14.15

2.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

26.79

22.73

53.88

14.15

2.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

26.79

22.73

53.88

14.15

2.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.29

4.09

9.7

2.58

0.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.67

5.56

5.56

5.56

5.56

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.72

9

17.72

11.75

2.04

PBDTM(%)

10.72

8.99

17.72

11.75

2.04

PATM(%)

9.9

8.59

16.62

10.74

1.53

