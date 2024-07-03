iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Share Price

18.04
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.91
  • Day's High19.92
  • 52 Wk High45.95
  • Prev. Close18.98
  • Day's Low18.04
  • 52 Wk Low 10.75
  • Turnover (lac)4,800.85
  • P/E25.65
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.34
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)418.65
  • Div. Yield0
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Apr, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:20 PM
Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 31.07%

Institutions: 31.06%

Non-Institutions: 68.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.56

5.56

0.7

0.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.41

0.8

-0.59

-0.43

Net Worth

18.97

6.36

0.11

0.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.45

-0.01

-0.04

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

-31.05

EBIT growth

-31.05

Net profit growth

-7.54

11.09

-43.01

-31.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

555.43

2.41

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

555.43

2.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.49

0.01

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vaibhav Kakkad

Non Executive Director

Nirali P Karetha

Executive Director

Srivardhan Ashwani Khemka

Independent Director

ABHAY SHAH

Addtnl Independent Director

Nikhil Vasantbhai Gajjar

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Bhavin Jagdishkumar Tank

Executive Director

RAKESH SHARMA

Executive Director

Avchalbhai Hemtabhai Chaudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaidehi Bang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 25 March, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and consequently converted in to Limited company with effect from 11 September, 1991. Started in 1983 as a precision toolroom the company is having technical collaboration with Schober AG,Switzerland,with the object of bringing world class injection mould technology to India. Stamag Ag.Thun,Switzerland,a company engaged in manufacturing of injection moulds was acquired in 1995 by Gujarat Toolroom Limited.The company is planning to shift its focus more on supply of Components and reduce its dependence on mould making. To reduce its cost of operations this strategy is being planned out.The Control of the Management of the Company was changed w.e.f. 30th June, 2011 in favour of Mr. Mukesh N. Shah and Mr. Suresh (Suryakant) H. Parikh and Associates with the approval of the shareholders of the Company as per the Regulation 12 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 1997.During the year 2015-16, the Scheme of Capital Reduction of the Company was confirmed by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 11th January,2016 and pursuant to the same, with the filing of said Order on 25 January, 2016, the Scheme became effective . from 01 April, 2015 (Appointed date).
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Toolroom Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Toolroom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is ₹418.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is 25.65 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Toolroom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is ₹10.75 and ₹45.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd?

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.63%, 3 Years at 155.35%, 1 Year at -52.02%, 6 Month at 30.90%, 3 Month at 64.61% and 1 Month at 34.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 31.06 %
Public - 68.94 %

