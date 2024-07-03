SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹19.91
Prev. Close₹18.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,800.85
Day's High₹19.92
Day's Low₹18.04
52 Week's High₹45.95
52 Week's Low₹10.75
Book Value₹9.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)418.65
P/E25.65
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.56
5.56
0.7
0.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.41
0.8
-0.59
-0.43
Net Worth
18.97
6.36
0.11
0.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.45
-0.01
-0.04
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
-31.05
EBIT growth
-31.05
Net profit growth
-7.54
11.09
-43.01
-31.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
555.43
2.41
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
555.43
2.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.49
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vaibhav Kakkad
Non Executive Director
Nirali P Karetha
Executive Director
Srivardhan Ashwani Khemka
Independent Director
ABHAY SHAH
Addtnl Independent Director
Nikhil Vasantbhai Gajjar
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Bhavin Jagdishkumar Tank
Executive Director
RAKESH SHARMA
Executive Director
Avchalbhai Hemtabhai Chaudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaidehi Bang
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Toolroom Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 25 March, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and consequently converted in to Limited company with effect from 11 September, 1991. Started in 1983 as a precision toolroom the company is having technical collaboration with Schober AG,Switzerland,with the object of bringing world class injection mould technology to India. Stamag Ag.Thun,Switzerland,a company engaged in manufacturing of injection moulds was acquired in 1995 by Gujarat Toolroom Limited.The company is planning to shift its focus more on supply of Components and reduce its dependence on mould making. To reduce its cost of operations this strategy is being planned out.The Control of the Management of the Company was changed w.e.f. 30th June, 2011 in favour of Mr. Mukesh N. Shah and Mr. Suresh (Suryakant) H. Parikh and Associates with the approval of the shareholders of the Company as per the Regulation 12 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 1997.During the year 2015-16, the Scheme of Capital Reduction of the Company was confirmed by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 11th January,2016 and pursuant to the same, with the filing of said Order on 25 January, 2016, the Scheme became effective . from 01 April, 2015 (Appointed date).
The Gujarat Toolroom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is ₹418.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is 25.65 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Toolroom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Toolroom Ltd is ₹10.75 and ₹45.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Toolroom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 118.63%, 3 Years at 155.35%, 1 Year at -52.02%, 6 Month at 30.90%, 3 Month at 64.61% and 1 Month at 34.99%.
