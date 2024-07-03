Summary

Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 25 March, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and consequently converted in to Limited company with effect from 11 September, 1991. Started in 1983 as a precision toolroom the company is having technical collaboration with Schober AG,Switzerland,with the object of bringing world class injection mould technology to India. Stamag Ag.Thun,Switzerland,a company engaged in manufacturing of injection moulds was acquired in 1995 by Gujarat Toolroom Limited.The company is planning to shift its focus more on supply of Components and reduce its dependence on mould making. To reduce its cost of operations this strategy is being planned out.The Control of the Management of the Company was changed w.e.f. 30th June, 2011 in favour of Mr. Mukesh N. Shah and Mr. Suresh (Suryakant) H. Parikh and Associates with the approval of the shareholders of the Company as per the Regulation 12 of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulation, 1997.During the year 2015-16, the Scheme of Capital Reduction of the Company was confirmed by the Honble High Court of Gujarat vide its Order dated 11th January,2016 and pursuant to the same, with the filing of said Order on 25 January, 2016, the Scheme became effective . from 01 April, 2015 (Appointed date).

