Gujarat Toolroom Ltd Summary

Gujarat Toolroom Limited (GTL) was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on 25 March, 1983 with Registrar of Companies, Gujarat and converted into a Limited Company with effect from 11 September, 1991. Started in 1983 as a precision toolroom, the Company is having technical collaboration with Schober AG,Switzerland,with the object of bringing world class injection mould technology to India. Stamag Ag.Thun, Switzerland, company engaged in manufacturing of injection moulds was acquired in 1995 by Gujarat Toolroom Limited.Initially, the Company did not have any significant business. However the management was working on other alternative business opportunities and became hopeful of revival in the near future. Later, the Company changed its object clause by addition of new object of Real Estate and Construction Activity in the Memorandum of the Company during the year 2022-23. At present, the Company is engaged in a diversified trading business, dealing in a wide range of products including Silver Conductive Ink, Agriculture Commodities, Construction Materials, Fabrics, and trading of Equity Shares. Company is also engaged in the business of trading of Silver Conductive Ink. Each segment of trading operations is managed with a focus on quality, market demand, and efficient logistics in the industry. The business purely depends on the demand and supply of Silver Ink in the markets and it further Import it from Hong Kong. Presently, the Company is dealing with single supplier of this Silver Ink.The Company has incorporated M/s. GTL GEMS DMCC as a subsidiary company in 2024.