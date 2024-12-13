With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED is held today i.e. Monday July 22, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 404 - 4th floor, Samarth Co.Op.H.Soc, Nr. Silicon Tower, Nr. Law Garden, Ellishbridge, Ahmedabad- 380006, Gujarat, India. We are pleased to inform you that Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Submission of Scrutinzers Report on the Voting Results for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024)