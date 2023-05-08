To the Members of

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

I have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rule, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in

India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2023 and its profit & total Comprehensive Income, Changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. My responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of my report. I am independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to my audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and I have fulfilled my other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in my professional judgment, are of most significance in my audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters are addressed in the context of my audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming my opinion thereon, and I do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Dimension and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and

Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and my auditors report thereon.

My opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and I do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with my audit of the standalone financial statements, my responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or my knowledge obtained during the course of my audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Based on the work I have performed, I conclude that there is a no material misstatement of this other information, I am required to report that fact. I have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act. 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are responsible and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statement

My objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes my opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of my auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the Annexure B, statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

a) I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit.

b) In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from my examination of those books;

c) The Standalone Balance sheet, the statement of Profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the Standalone Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to my separate Report in "Annexure C". My report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations for which provision have not been made which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any. However the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by Company.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to my notice that has caused me to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the remuneration has not been paid or provided. Accordingly, reporting under section 197 (16) of the Act is not applicable.

For, ABHISHEK KUMAR & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants (Registration Number: 130052W)

SD/-

ABHISHEK AGRAWAL Proprietor Membership Number: 132305

UDIN: 23132305BGXKQQ2009

Date: 08.05.2023 Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, I exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. I also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, I am also responsible for expressing my opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If I conclude that a material uncertainty exists, I are required to draw attention in my auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify my opinion. My conclusion is based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of my auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

I communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that I identify during my audit.

I also provide those charged with governance with a statement that I have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on my independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in my Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, I report that;

(i) In respect of Fixed Assets:

a) The company does not have any Property, Plant and equipment. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(i)(a) to (e) of the Order are not applicable.

(ii) In respect of Inventory:

(a) As explained to me, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In my opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. As informed to me there are no material discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records and any discrepancies found has been properly dealt within the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and representations made by the Management, the Company has not done any transactions covered under section 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to me, the company has not accepted any deposit from the public during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act as prescribed by the Central Government is not applicable to the company for the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to me, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Wealth Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of afore mentioned dues were outstanding as at 31St March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of disputes.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to me and the records of the Company examined by me, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

(ix) a) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks. As there are no debentures, the question of repayment does not arise.

b) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my audit procedures, I report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any term loans during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to me, Company doesnt have subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to me Company doesnt have subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to me, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, I report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the Audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to me, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) During the course of my examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to me, the Company has not received any whistle- blower complaints during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to me, the Company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company is not required to have an internal Audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013.Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xiv) (a) & (b) of the Order are not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to me and based on my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi)

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to me during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and the company has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year of Rs. 16.05 Lacs.

(xviii) There has been resignation of DHARMESH PARIKH & CO LLP as a statutory auditor of company on 05/01/2023 due to preoccupation and there are no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditor.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and my knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on my examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to my attention, which comes me to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. I, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. I further state that my reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and I neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, provisions of sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure "C" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

Opinion

I have audited the internal financial controls over financial statements of GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED ("the Company"), as of 31 March, 2023, in conjunction with my audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended that date.

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls Ire operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that Ire operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards of Accounting, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding or internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company,

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

