|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|As Per Above mentioned Subject, notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) AGM 30/09/2024 The Company has fixed Monday, September 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of e-voting of the Company in regard to its 40th AGM to be held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) We, hereby, inform you that the 40th AGM of the Company, held today, September 30, 2024 commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:00P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We hereby submit the voting results of 40th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company and consolidated Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
