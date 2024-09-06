iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Toolroom Ltd AGM

13.29
(-4.94%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Guj. Toolroom CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
As Per Above mentioned Subject, notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) AGM 30/09/2024 The Company has fixed Monday, September 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of e-voting of the Company in regard to its 40th AGM to be held on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) We, hereby, inform you that the 40th AGM of the Company, held today, September 30, 2024 commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:00P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We hereby submit the voting results of 40th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company and consolidated Scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Guj. Toolroom: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.