Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the proposal for issuance of bonus shares Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(f) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Gujarat Toolroom Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 6, 2025, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 (five bonus equity shares for every one equity share) to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the proposed record date by capitalisation of securities premium, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. We request you to kindly take the above information on record and disseminate it to all stakeholders. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, has inter-alia recommended to the shareholders for their approval, through postal ballot, regarding Bonus Issue and increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. Emendation to the outcome of Board meeting, dated, January 06, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 19 Nov 2024 19 Nov 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., November 19, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the reconstitution of committees of board and the date of convening of EGM and appointment of scrutinizer for the said EGM.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., November 13, 2024, inter-alia, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved appointment of Shri Nikhil Vasantbhai Gajjar (DIN: 07557645) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 13, 2024

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board at their meetings held on November 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., November 08, 2024, inter-alia, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved appointment of Shri Bhavin Jagdishkumar Tank (DIN: 10821407) as an Additional Director designated as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Sep 2024 12 Sep 2024

We hereby submit / inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 12, 2024, which commenced at 03:00 PM and concluded at 04:00 PM, inter alia, transacted the following business items: 1. To appoint Ms. Vaidehi Bang as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. September 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

We hereby Inform you that the board meeting was held today at the registered office of the company. The Board Meeting started at 02.30 PM and concluded at 04:45 PM. The outcome of the said meeting is attached herewith.

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 11 Sep 2024

We refer to the query raised by your esteemed office regarding the filing of Standalone Limited Review Report (LRR) and the revised Consolidated Financial Statement. In response, we hereby submit the required documents.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve financial results as on 30.06.2024. 2. Any other business as chairman of the meeting thinks fit to discuss with the approval of the directors of the company. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held today i.e., Wednesday 14th August 2024, the Board considered and approved the following agenda: 1) Approval of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2) Approval of Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of GUJARAT TOOLROOM LIMITED is held today i.e. Monday July 22, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company situated at 404 - 4th floor, Samarth Co.Op.H.Soc, Nr. Silicon Tower, Nr. Law Garden, Ellishbridge, Ahmedabad- 380006, Gujarat, India.

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Outcome of meeting of Board of Directors of Gujarat Toolroom limited (Company).

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase of Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 56 crores divided into 560000000 equity shares of face value Re 1/- per share to Rs. 75 crores divided into 750000000 equity shares of face value Re.1/- per share subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. The proposal of raising of funds by way of issuance equity shares through permissible modes including but not limited to a public issue preferential allotment private placement including one or more qualified institutions placement (QIP) or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law and the approval of shareholders of the Company. 3. Increase the limit of investment in the capital to 49% of the total paid up capital of the Company by foreign portfolio investors foreign institutional investors foreign direct investment and non-resident Indians subject to compliance with Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999 With regards to the captioned matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Gujarat Toolroom Limited is held today i.e., Saturday, July 6, 2024 commenced at 12.00 pm and concluded at 5:45 pm at the Registered office of the Company situated at 404 - 4th floor, Samarth Co. Op. H. Soc, Nr. Silicon Tower, Nr. Law Garden, Ellishbridge, Ahmedabad-380006, Gujarat, India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome 1) Approval of Standalone audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on31st March, 2024. The Board of Directors duly approved standalone audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 together with Audit Report issued by the statutory Auditors of the company. 2) Approval of Consolidated audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year on 31st March, 2024. The Board of Directors duly approved consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 together with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.06.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a right basis issue price rights entitlement for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To consider and approve the Letter of Offer the Abridged Letter of Offer and other Issue materials. 3. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right issue. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the number of shares to be issued on a right basis, issue price, rights entitlement for the proposed Right Issue. 2. To consider and approve the Letter of Offer, the Abridged Letter of Offer and other Issue materials. 3. To fix Record Date to ascertain the eligible shareholders for the proposed Right issue. 4. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024) Board Approved:- a) Total No. of Equity Shares & Right Issue Size: 6,11,08,960 (Six Crores Eleven Lakhs Eight Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty) Fully paid up Equity Shares aggregating to Rs.48,88,71,680/- (Rupees Forty Eight Crores Eighty Eight Lakhs Seventy One Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty only). b) Right Issue Price: Rs.8/- (Rupees Eight Only) per Equity share including premium of Rs.7/- (Rupees Seven Only) per Equity Share over and above the Face Value of Re.1/- (Rupee one) per Equity Share. c) Rights Entitlement Ratio: 11 (Eleven) Rights Equity Shares for every 10 (Ten) Equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record date. d) Record Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 for the purpose of determining the shareholders who shall be eligible to receive the Rights Entitlement in the Issue. e) Issue Opening Date: Friday, June 14, 2024 f) Last date for Market Renunciation: Monday, July 8, 2024 g) Issue Closing Date: Friday, July 12, 2024 h) Other Terms of Right Issue (including Zero & Fractional Entitlements): As included in the Letter of Offer to be filed by the Company with BSE Limited. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Approval of the Annual Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2024, reflecting our sustained progress and financial performance amidst dynamic market conditions. 2.Deliberation and decision-making on appointing a proficient Consultant/s to facilitate our listing on the prestigious National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Nasdaq. This strategic move aligns with our vision of expanding our shareholder base globally, showcasing our confidence in Gujarat Toolrooms future prospects. 3. Comprehensive review and optimistic discussion on our business updates for the upcoming quarters, highlighting our proactive approach and strategic initiatives to drive growth. Notably, we will explore expansion opportunities for our Mining Division in Zambia, underlining our commitment to diversification and market leadership. 4. Other Business with the permission of the Chairperson of the company. Reschedule of Board meeting for consideration of Financial Results and other matter with the permission of the Chairperson of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Declaration of Financial Results Declaration of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Gujarat Toolroom Limited is scheduled to be convened on 8th April 2024 to deliberate upon various matters including the declaration of dividend for the current financial year. Outcome of Board Meeting as per Regulation 30 of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 - Declaration of 100% Interim Dividend and Record Date. Declaration of 100% Interim Dividend and fixation of Record Date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024