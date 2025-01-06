Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.07
0.18
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.01
Working capital
-0.08
0.12
0.09
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-0.16
0.17
0.22
0.05
Capital expenditure
0.37
-0.38
0
0.01
Free cash flow
0.2
-0.2
0.22
0.06
Equity raised
2.09
1.93
1.6
1.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.3
1.72
1.82
1.6
