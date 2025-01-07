Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.82
1.52
1.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.78
-46.18
41.58
2.76
Raw materials
0
-0.39
-1
-0.71
As % of sales
0
47.97
65.7
66.88
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.21
-0.18
-0.18
As % of sales
145.55
26.33
11.81
16.95
Other costs
-0.08
-0.14
-0.34
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
106.06
17.7
22.54
9.34
Operating profit
-0.12
0.06
0
0.07
OPM
-151.61
7.98
-0.06
6.8
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.01
0.2
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
0.07
0.18
0.04
Taxes
0
-0.02
-0.04
-0.01
Tax rate
2.84
-26.58
-26.05
-30.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
0.05
0.13
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
0.05
0.13
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-241.94
-59.49
331.94
-9.52
NPM
-94.3
6.78
9.01
2.95
