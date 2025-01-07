iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.82
(-1.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.82

1.52

1.07

yoy growth (%)

-89.78

-46.18

41.58

2.76

Raw materials

0

-0.39

-1

-0.71

As % of sales

0

47.97

65.7

66.88

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.21

-0.18

-0.18

As % of sales

145.55

26.33

11.81

16.95

Other costs

-0.08

-0.14

-0.34

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

106.06

17.7

22.54

9.34

Operating profit

-0.12

0.06

0

0.07

OPM

-151.61

7.98

-0.06

6.8

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.01

0.2

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

0.07

0.18

0.04

Taxes

0

-0.02

-0.04

-0.01

Tax rate

2.84

-26.58

-26.05

-30.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

0.05

0.13

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

0.05

0.13

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-241.94

-59.49

331.94

-9.52

NPM

-94.3

6.78

9.01

2.95

Gyan Developers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gyan Developers & Builders Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.